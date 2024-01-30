Share an umbrella for mental health, suggests charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time to Talk Day is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation. Happening every year, it’s described as a day for friends, families, communities, and workplaces to come together to talk, listen and change lives.

Mind Over Mountains, one of the charities supporting the day, specialises in providing easy spaces to talk about mental health while people are enjoying the fresh air around them.

“Talking while you walk is a lot easier,” explains Ian Sansbury from the charity.

Participants on a previous Dovedale walk with Mind Over Mountains

“In our experience, people find it more comfortable to talk about how they feel in the unpressured setting of a walk in the open air. For many people, just sharing an umbrella for a walk in a city park is much better than sitting down for what could feel like a forced conversation.”

“A walk in fine weather is even better, but it is February,” he adds.

Mind Over Mountains provides events across England and Wales where walking boots and rucksacks are more appropriate. Participants can then chat to professional coaches and counsellors at the same time as exercising in beautiful countryside.

“There's no appointment necessary,” says Ian. “You just walk and talk, while we listen.”

As well as the one-day walks, Mind Over Mountains also organises weekend retreats. The next takes place at Dovedale, in the Peak District, over the weekend of 22-24 March.

It will feature two days of guided hill-walking, mindfulness and time in nature, alongside some unpressured time to talk with the Mind Over Mountains team of professionals.