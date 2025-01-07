Royal Primary Care Heanor enhances patient experience with new phone system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arriving at a time of increased demand across the NHS and primary care, Royal Primary Care (RPC) announce a positive development for patients with the implementation of a new, state-of-the-art phone system, Surgery Connect, designed to enhance patient experience and streamline practice management.

The new innovative system will go live at Royal Primary Care Brooklyn (Heanor) on Thursday, 9 January, 2025, and at RPC Chesterfield sites on Wednesday, 15 January, 2025.

Nathaniel Webber, Managing Director of Royal Primary Care, said: “We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients. The introduction of Surgery Connect is a significant step forward in improving our communication capabilities. This system will ensure that our patients experience more efficient and effective service, reducing wait times and enhancing overall satisfaction.”

Key benefits for patients:

• Enhanced Queue Position and Call-Back Options: Patients will spend less time waiting on the phone with new queue and call-back features.

• Effective Signposting: Patients are directed to the right service quickly, reducing wait times.

• Seamless Integration with Clinical Systems: Calls are managed more swiftly, with patient details easily checked and updated.

• Dedicated Cancellation Option: Patients can easily cancel appointments, helping to reduce wasted slots and improve availability.

Initial feedback from other GP practices using Surgery Connect has been overwhelmingly positive. Practices have reported significant improvements in call handling efficiency and patient satisfaction.

According to recent data, 60% of UK GP practices using Surgery Connect have seen a marked improvement in their communication processes. Additionally, patient surveys indicate an 85% satisfaction rate with the new system, highlighting its effectiveness in enhancing the overall patient experience.

Royal Primary Care is a division of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. This close relationship allows for a more integrated approach to healthcare, combining primary care with hospital services to provide comprehensive care for our patients and ensures that we can respond effectively to the significant challenges in primary care and continue to deliver high-quality services.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, highlighted the operational benefits: “Surgery Connect is not just about better phone lines; it's about integrating our communication with our clinical systems to provide a seamless experience for both patients and staff. The new system will allow us to manage calls more swiftly, update patient details easily, and reduce the time taken to handle each call. This means our staff can focus more on patient care.”

This winter, the NHS is facing significant pressures due to increased cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses. The introduction of Surgery Connect comes at a crucial time, helping to manage the high volume of calls more effectively and ensuring that patients receive timely care. By improving call management and reducing wait times, we aim to alleviate some of the strain on our services and provide better support to our patients during this challenging period.

“We are confident that this new system will significantly enhance the patient experience at Royal Primary Care,” added Nate Webber. “We look forward to hearing feedback from our patients once the system is live, as their insights will help us continue to improve our services.”