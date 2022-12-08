‘Rockin reindeer’ cycle challenge helps raise £2500 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital in just 24 hours
A festive static bike challenge has helped raise almost £2,500 for Chesterfield Royal Charity.
Participants from construction firm Stepnell and hospital employees have collectively ridden 1,000km in 24 hours in the hospital foyer – on bikes decorated and named Rudolph, Donner and Blitzen.
Stepnell started work in Summer 2022 on the £2m Health and Wellbeing Hub site, which has been funded by Chesterfield Royal Charity. The money raised by the cycle challenge will contribute to providing furniture and equipment in the hub.
Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Trust, said: "A big thank you to building and contracting firm, Stepnell, for helping support Team CRH in our ambitious hub fundraising endeavours.”
Scott Fullaway, senior site manager and project lead for Stepnell said: “This hub is a significant scheme both for healthcare in Chesterfield and as a pioneering project in the NHS that prioritises the health and wellbeing of staff.”