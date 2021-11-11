Rise in visits to A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

NHS England figures show that 8,368 patients visited the casualty department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 1% on the 8,323 visits recorded during September, and 29% more than the 6,509 patients seen in October 2020.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in October 2019, there were 8,250 visits to A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 27% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 2% compared to September, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during October 2020.

At Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, in October the figures show:

There were 270 booked appointments, which was down from the 357 number in September

83% of arrivals were seen within four hours, which compares with an overall NHS target of 95%

255 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

Of those, one was delayed by more than 12 hours