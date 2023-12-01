Ripley care home celebrates double success at Great British Care Awards

Employees at Yarningdale care home in Codnor, Ripley, are celebrating with co-workers Donna Stratham and Sarah Martin, who were recognised at this year's Great British Care Awards (GBCAs) for winning two prestigious awards for the East Midlands region.

Donna was crowned winner of the Social Care Nurse Award, which acknowledges the important role that social care nurses have in promoting the emotional, physical, psychological, and social health of the people they support. Sarah took home the Care Home Activities Organiser Award, which is given to the activity organiser who has demonstrated they can provide a creative, varied, and tailored programme for care home residents.

The judges noted that Donna “is always helping to really push for excellent quality of care and will lead by example, easily adapting to changes and embracing new ideas and ways of thinking.” Meanwhile, the judges praised Sarah for putting “the people [she] supports at the heart of everything she does, to ensure everyone has the best time.”

Yarningdale complex needs care home supports adults living with dementia, complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities, including brain injuries and Huntington’s disease. The awards were a big night for the team, with a total of six colleagues having been shortlisted across various categories.

Exemplar Health Care, which operates Yarningdale and 46 other complex care homes across England, had a further three finalists at the East Midlands regional awards from their Pathways learning disabilities care home in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The Great British Care Awards are one of the highest honours within the care sector, and competition is fierce, with hundreds of entries in each region. 21 award categories pay tribute to those individuals who demonstrate outstanding excellence in their field of work, and this year, Exemplar Health Care celebrated having 45 finalists across the country.

As regional winners, Donna and Sarah will both advance to the national final in their respective categories, where other regional winners compete to be crowned the national Social Care Nurse and national Care Home Activities Organiser in the Spring of next year.

Reacting to her win, Donna Stratham, Registered Nurse at Yarningdale, said: "I’m so honoured to be recognised at the Great British Care Awards. I love what I do and to me it’s not a job, but a vocation. I feel so lucky to be part of such a fantastic team of passionate and committed colleagues at Yarningdale. We're a tight-knit community, and we all work together to empower the people we support to achieve their aspirations and bring happiness to each and every day.”

Reacting to her win, Sarah Martin, Activities Organiser at Yarningdale, said: “I’m humbled to have won this award particularly as there are so many other wonder finalists in our region. I felt so grateful to even be nominated, let alone go on to be a finalist and then winner. This award really underscores the dedication and creativity we, as a team and a community, pour into crafting experiences that empower our residents to embrace life with enthusiasm and purpose.”

Alison Walvin, Home Manager at Yarningdale, said: “I’m so proud of Donna and Sarah who are both such deserving winners. Donna will do anything she can to improve the lives of the people we support, consistently going above and beyond to give the best possible care and support to them – but also to support the wider team too.

“Sarah always listens to people and tries to fulfil their wishes as much as possible. She never lets anything act as a barrier to what people want to achieve! Whether it’s day trips, regular visits to the local pub, or working flexible hours so people can do the activities they want in the evenings or at weekends, nothing is too much for her.”

Ruth Foster, Managing Director of Core Operations at Exemplar Health Care, said: "I’m so pleased for the whole Yarningdale team, both Donna and Sarah as winners, but also Katie [Beeston], Laure [Rymell], Lesley [Burgin], and Robert [Bjelland] who had all been shortlisted and are all winners to us too.