Pictured below are the least deprived wards which make up the North East Derbyshire District Council area.

The areas – ranked from one, meaning least deprived, to thirteen – have been revealed in the latest census for England and Wales.

As part of the 2021 census households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation”.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria:

- Employment: if any member of the household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick

- Education: if no person in the household has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent and no-one aged 16 to 18 years is a full-time student

- Health and disability: if anyone in the household is in bad or very bad health or is disabled

- Housing: if the home is either overcrowded, in a shared dwelling or has no central heating

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria.

The Office for National Statistics said deprivation is a "complex topic", adding that more detailed information would come in future releases.

Across England, the council areas with the highest proportion of households that were not deprived included Elmbridge in Surrey at 61.9 per cent, Wokingham in Berkshire at 61.5 per cent and Richmond upon Thames in London at 61 per cent.

Undefined: readMore

1. Revealed The least deprived north east Derbyshire neighbourhoods Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. 1. Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield 2,929 households - 57 per cent not classed as deprived Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. 2. Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane 3,166 households - 56 per cent not classed as deprived Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. 3. Ashover and New Tupton 3,805 households - 54 per cent not deprived Photo: Google Photo Sales