Retro pictures which salute the incredible work of Chesterfield nurses - as nurses strike nationally for a better deal
As nurses across the country take to the picket lines, we look back at Chesterfield’s own – the ones who have looked after the town’s people through the years
By Brian Eyre
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:16pm
Whether it be as a midwife, in management as a clinical lead, working in specialist units or on the wards, our nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible. Derbyshire Times photographers were on hand to capture on film their dedicated work.
So many recognisable faces…
