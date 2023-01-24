News you can trust since 1855
A salute to Chesterfield's brilliant nurses

Retro pictures which salute the incredible work of Chesterfield nurses - as nurses strike nationally for a better deal

As nurses across the country take to the picket lines, we look back at Chesterfield’s own – the ones who have looked after the town’s people through the years

By Brian Eyre
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:16pm

Whether it be as a midwife, in management as a clinical lead, working in specialist units or on the wards, our nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible. Derbyshire Times photographers were on hand to capture on film their dedicated work.

So many recognisable faces…

1. A salute to Chesterfield's brilliant nurses

Staff celebrate Chesterfield Royal Hospital Breast Cancer Screening Department's 20th anniversary

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. A salute to Chesterfield's brilliant nurses

Sister Carol Morris retires from Chesterfield Royal Hospital Paediatric Clinic.

Photo: bwj

3. A salute to Chesterfield's brilliant nurses

Lisa Bree, Infection Prevention and Control/TB Matron at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, demonstrating the hospital's new hand sanitiser posts.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. A salute to Chesterfield's brilliant nurses

The team at the new Clinical Research Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

