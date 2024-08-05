Retired Children's Surgeon Celebrates 30-Years of Fundraising with Sickleholme Golf Day

Retired children's surgeon, Ewen Mackinnon, celebrates a second 30-year anniversary on 2 August, when he hosts his 30th Sickleholme Golf Day in support of The Children's Hospital Charity - the charity that supports Sheffield Children's, where Ewen spent 30 years treating children from across the UK.

The event brings together former Sheffield Children’s colleagues and patients, local businesses and golf aficionados alike. The teams meet at the stunning Sickleholme Golf Course, set in Bamford, amongst the Peak District’s rolling hills, and enjoy a day of golf, plus a prize presentation and Charity auction later in the day. Ewen joined Sheffield Children’s in 1978 as a surgeon. During his 30-year career, he connected with countless families from across the UK, providing care and kind reassurance during some of their most vulnerable moments. Remembered fondly for his gentle manner, Ewen was known for going above and beyond for his patients and colleagues. Since retiring in 2007, Ewen has focused on continuing to fundraise for the institution to which he’d dedicated his career. He held the Sickleholme Golf Day fundraiser for the first time in 1994 and to-date has raised over £126,000 for Sheffield Children’s, with funds raised going to where they are needed most. In his 30th year, Ewen aims to raise £2400 which will be used to fund a vCreate license within the Neonatal Surgical Unit (NSU) at Sheffield Children’s. vCreate is a technology that allows secure communication between parents, carers and clinicians. With this, staff are able to send video and image updates to parents and carers, who might not be able to stay on-site. It is particularly useful for families like Anna’s, whose son, Bodie, visited Sheffield Children’s at just three weeks old for a series of operations for problems with his bowels. Anna said: “Due to our circumstances, having a poorly baby in hospital, another newborn at home and their three-year older brother, it meant that we couldn’t be at the hospital all the time. The nurses would send us photos and videos daily and we’d spend hours looking through them, shedding many a tear and sharing the moments with our extended family.” Julie Austin, now a volunteer at the Sickleholme Golf Day, worked alongside Ewen as a nurse at Sheffield Children’s. She said: “I volunteer on the day in the Halfway House, where the golfers take refreshments and give a Charity donation. We have a real laugh – I tell them if they donate enough money, I’ll give them a tip on which club to use on the next hole!” “Ewen is wonderful. He was incredibly hardworking and dedicated as a surgeon. When he puts his mind to something, he does it. His dedication to 30 years of fundraising is a testament to his care and determination. I know this year’s event is particularly special to him and he’s put everything into it to ensure it goes well.” Ewen said: “Supporting the Charity is a pleasure. Sheffield Children’s is a precious part of the community, and residents are so proud to have a dedicated children’s hospital that is continuously developing and innovating. “Looking back on my time, I feel honoured to have been appointed to my post as a surgeon and having the opportunity to work amongst such tremendous colleagues. I can’t take credit alone, it’s the whole team who are out there working hard to provide such great care. “I can’t wait to see he helipad when it’s completed. It was entirely supporter-funded, from people like you and me. We all need to invest in the future of Sheffield Children’s so that it can continue providing the best care for generations to come.” The Charity is currently raising £2million towards the build of a brand-new, world-class research and technology centre - the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) - which will be run by Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust and based at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park. The NCCHT will be a place to develop world-leading research and build new technologies to solve the biggest challenges in children's healthcare. It will bring together children, clinicians, inventors and engineers under the same roof, with state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing, digital development and the opportunity to deliver Sheffield Children’s clinical care. To get involved in fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity, visit tchc.org.uk