Residents urged to become members at Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust

North Derbyshire residents are being urged to become members at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and have a say on how the hospital and its services are run
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST

Members elect the Council of Governors and help shape hospital services in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire for the benefit of local people and the community.

Members receive regular and up-to-date information about the Trust and are invited to attend free health talks on a range of subjects and to ask questions as part of the Annual Members’ Meeting.

The are able to vote for representatives on the Council of Governors and standing for election to the Council of Governors (for those 16 years of age or older), take part in surveys and consultations and participate in patient involvement initiatives.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has hundreds of members who provide a local voice and have a say on how our hospital and services are run.
They also get access to NHS Discounts Scheme and get 10% discount in the Cafe and @The Royal outlets at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. To find out more visit https://www.chesterfieldroyal.nhs.uk/get-involved/our-members

