‘Real opportunity to improve care’ as £27million emergency care unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital to open this year

The new urgent and emergency care unit including a pediatric assessment unit is set to be opened by the Royal Chesterfield Hospital Foundation Trust in summer.

The old emergency department was built in the 1970s and it was designed to cater for an average attendance of 50,000 patients, while now the Trust is caring for 100,000 patients per year and claims to see ‘far more unwell patients than ever.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

To accommodate this, the Royal Chesterfield Hospital Foundation Trust has increased the number of pitstop bays which are used by the ambulance service to allow quick turnaround and allow us to ensure patients are streamed in the safest and most efficient way.

Trust executives had a tour around the site in September, hearing how the build is going and what the next steps are.

The £27million department will bring together a range of services to make sure that patients can see the right healthcare professional quickly. This will happen whether they need emergency care for a serious accident, critical treatment for a life-threatening condition, medical support for a long-term illness, or help with a minor injury.

Chief Executive at the Royal Chesterfield Hospital, Dr Hal Spencer said: “We've got really fantastic staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, but in the emergency department, they're working in really substandard accommodation. There's not much space, and there's not much dignity for patients. The new emergency care development will be a state-of-the-art building providing a better environment for staff to work at and for the patients to be cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you're qualified as a doctor, nurse, or specialist practitioner, you still need to be training on the job all the time to keep up to date with changes in medical care and simulate emergency situations. We haven't got space to do that properly in our existing emergency department.

“In the new unit we have built in many education and training areas. That’s a real opportunity to improve the care for our patients because a better work environment makes a real difference to the care you can give.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

August's 2022 visit at the building site saw more internal and external fittings being installed, like windows, doors, room and bay interiors.

The new urgent and emergency care department will also provide designated zones to care for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hal Spencer added: “The pediatric assessment unit built as a part of the development means that local children will be assessed and looked after in a better, more comforting environment for them and their parents. At the same time, they will be assessed more quicker and, when they're well enough they can be discharged quickly.”

The unit is designed to reduce the number of emergency admissions to hospital, provide a single point of care and reduce the amount of time spent in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad