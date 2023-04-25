News you can trust since 1855
£145,000 funding for mental health music project

OPUS Music has been awarded £145,000 per year over the next three years by Arts Council England and the UK Government

By Molly DaviesContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

This new investment reflects the significant role that OPUS plays locally, regionally, and nationally in the delivery, training, and advocacy for the use of music within health and social care.

The funding will support the development of three new communities of practice based within the Ashfield, Bolsover, and Nottingham regions with a specific focus upon supporting people experiencing mental health challenges. It will allow OPUS to reach a broader range of musicians and participants, building a broader and increasingly diverse and inclusive approach to the use of music within health and social care.The Midlands based music for wellbeing charity is well-known across the region for the incredible impact it makes within healthcare settings. Current work sees specially trained Healthcare Musicians making weekly visits to hospitals in Leicester, Nottingham, and Sutton in Ashfield, as well as the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) inpatient unit at Hopewood Hospital in Nottingham.Chief Executive Nick Cutts said: “We are delighted and hugely grateful to have been chosen as one of Arts Council England’s new National Portfolio organisations over the next 3 years.

"This investment comes at a time when we are increasingly recognising the power that music can have on our lives, especially when we are experiencing health challenges. We are looking forward to working even more closely with these three communities, developing more, and increasingly relevant opportunities for people of all ages to both lead and to engage in music and music-making. We are excited to be working with them to create opportunities to explore how music can play an important part of the health and wellbeing of themselves and of their communities.”

Sarah Matthews, Nick Cutts, Oli Matthews, Richard Kensington - The OPUS Music teamSarah Matthews, Nick Cutts, Oli Matthews, Richard Kensington - The OPUS Music team
Sarah Matthews, Nick Cutts, Oli Matthews, Richard Kensington - The OPUS Music team
Musicians from Ashfield, Bolsover, and Nottingham are invited to work with OPUS to develop their musical activities which support the health and wellbeing of people within the community. They will be offering paid work for two musicians from each region to work alongside them to develop this community offer. If you are an experienced musician and are interested in learning more, please get in touch with CEO Nick Cutts [email protected] or call 07786 157 515.Musicians from communities currently under-represented in their work, including those identifying as from The Global Majority, Disabled or LGBTQIA+ communities, or people who have experienced socio-economic disadvantage, are encouraged to apply.OPUS Music offer training for Health Care providers and professionals, as well as musicians looking to take their practice into a healthcare setting. If you are interested to find out more then please visit their website www.opusmusic.org or get in touch [email protected]

Music-Making in hospital with a patient and their teddy joining in on playing rhythm on the drumMusic-Making in hospital with a patient and their teddy joining in on playing rhythm on the drum
Music-Making in hospital with a patient and their teddy joining in on playing rhythm on the drum
Sarah Matthews and patient music-making in hospitalSarah Matthews and patient music-making in hospital
Sarah Matthews and patient music-making in hospital
