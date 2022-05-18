Prescriptions ordering extended for Derbyshire residents ahead of Jubilee Bank Holiday

The country is set to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an extra Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3.

As part of celebrations, the late May Spring Bank Holiday has also been moved to Thursday, June 2 – which means some NHS services may be closed on both days before the weekend.

For medicines due on these days, patients will be able to order their prescriptions 14 days early instead of the usual seven days.

The Derbyshire Medicines Order Line has extended the period during which patients can order their prescriptions ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday in June. (Photo: Isabel Infantes/Getty)

This means prescriptions for those days can be ordered from May 19.

A spokesperson for the NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “The Medicine Order Line (MOL) does not normally open on Bank Holidays, but will be open 8am-12pm on the bank holiday of June 2.

"It is also extending its normal opening times to 5pm from May 30 - June 1. The MOL cannot process emergency prescription requests.

“Patients who have access to the internet can also use GP practice online ordering systems, the NHS app, or patients can email the MOL and receive a call back within 48 hours from one of the operators. Emails are manned throughout the day alongside the live lines.”

Most GP practices will also be closed on both June 2 and June 3, with those who need medical advice on these days asked to contact the NHS 111 service.

For more information visit the NHS Derbyshire and Derbyshire CCG website.