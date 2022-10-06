Possible monkeypox case found in Chesterfield, say health chiefs

The agency’s weekly infectious diseases report - for the week ending October 2 - shows one case flagged up in the town.

However a spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency says it is unclear whether the Chesterfield case has yet been laboratory-confirmed.

During the same week a further suspected case was identified in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

A possible case of monkeypox has been identified in Chesterfield, according to a report by the UK Health Security Agency

The East Midlands has recorded 64 cases since May 6.

Across England there have been 3,330 confirmed cases of the disease during the last six months.

Monkeypox is a rare infection most commonly found in west or central Africa however the NHS say the risk of catching it is low.

The disease can be passed on from person to person through close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs - including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it can be passed on by touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with monkeypox or through the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

The NHS is offering smallpox (MVA) vaccination to people most likely to be exposed to the disease.

People who are most likely to be exposed include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Healthcare workers caring for patients with confirmed or suspected monkeypox

*Gay or bisexual men who have sex with other men and who have multiple partners, participate in group sex or attend sex on premises venues