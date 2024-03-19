Popular Ilkeston GP retiring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After 32 years serving the population of Ilkeston Dr Webb will be retiring on 31st March 2024.

The doctors practice, which runs out of Ilkeston Health Centre and consists of two GP Partners, will continue to be run by the remaining Partner, Dr Johal.

The practice is home to just over 4,000 patients and employs 12 permanent staff members including one salaried GP and a nurse prescriber.

To replace the clinical sessions being lost with Dr Webb's retirement the practice has recruited a new salaried GP and will also be using their existing long-term locum to back fill any additional sessions required.

On leaving the practice, Dr Webb has announced she is both sad and happy. She has always enjoyed taking care of her patients and will be sad to be saying goodbye but is looking forward to what the future may bring and spending more time with friends and family.

Dr Johal, who has been in partnership with Dr Webb for 28 years, plans to remain in post for the foreseeable future and is looking forward to continuing to take care of the practice patients.

Looking to the future the practice will also be changing the name of the surgery from Dr Webb and Partners to South Street Surgery.