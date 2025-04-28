Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE FAMILY of a prominent Heanor fundraiser, who helped to shape bowel cancer screening in the 1980s, are backing a Cancer Research UK drive to help save more lives from bowel cancer - the UK’s second most common cause of cancer death.

In 1982, Jessie Clarke, who will turn 100 in July, volunteered to take part in a trial for a new type of bowel cancer screening.

The trial, which was funded by Cancer Research Campaigns that went on to become Cancer Research UK, detected that Jessie had early stage bowel cancer.

As the cancer had been found early, Jessie, then 58, underwent surgery to remove the cancer and required no further treatment.

Cancer survivor Jessie Clarke, 99, and her daughter Jennifer Clarke, 68, are urging people to help support life-saving research this Bowel Cancer Awareness Month by donating monthly to Cancer Research UK.

Her daughter Jennifer Clarke, 68, said: “The screening did for my mum exactly what they were hoping for, found cancer early and before it had chance to spread.

“Mum was so grateful to the trial and research that she believed helped save her life, that she wanted to give something back, so she chose to support Cancer Research UK to help enable more research.”

Jessie, who was born in Heanor before moving to Nuthall in 1948 after she was married, went on to join the Eastwood and Greasley Committee as a fundraising member in 1982, soon taking over the role as Chair.

After 16 years on the committee, Jessie set up the Nuthall and Kimberley Committee in her local community, calling on close family, neighbours, friends and acquaintances to join her.

She has helped raise around £427,000 with the Committee, bringing Jessie’s total contributions to Cancer Research UK to an exceptional £680,000.

For her efforts and dedication to the cause Jessie, who was a teacher, was awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours list in 2024 and was previously made Freeman of the Borough for Broxtowe Council in 2014.

Rebecca Elphick, Relationship Manager for Cancer Research UK who has supported Jessie’s fundraising over the last 19 years, said: “Jessie’s dedication to the charity has been unwavering. She is very well known and loved within her local community and is an amazing Ambassador for the charity. I have been inspired by her commitment to raising funds for the charity and for the awareness raising she has done to help highlight the importance of early detection of cancer.

“The part Jessie played in early trials of screening, not only could have saved her life, but helped shape the bowel cancer screening programme we see today and that her own children are now benefiting from.”

Every year, around 1400 people die from bowel cancer in the East Midlands*. That’s why the family are sharing Jessie’s story to mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this April.

Cancer Research UK is the largest funder of bowel cancer research in the UK –and Jennifer and Jessie are urging people across the region to donate monthly to help fund the next big breakthrough.

Jennifer, who is one of Jessie’s three children, said: “As a cancer survivor mum has used her own experience to encourage others to get involved. At every opportunity she raises awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK and has made sure people understood the importance of early detection and screening.

“Now, we’re determined to share her story to help continue her work. She is living proof of the power of research and she has been able to live a full life with her family and friends because of it. Success stories like this simply wouldn’t be possible without donations to Cancer Research UK that help to fund the life-saving treatments.”

Today the charity’s scientists are trailblazing new ways to beat bowel cancer with cutting edge technology - from using AI to develop a blood test to detect the disease early, to designing a robotic pill called the SampleCam. When swallowed, it travels through the bowel taking pictures with tiny cameras and using its mechanical arms to collect samples of potentially cancerous cells for testing. This tiny swimming robot could transform diagnosis and allow more bowel cancer cases to be detected early.

For Jessie and her family, progress like this can’t come soon enough. Jennifer added: “Spotting bowel cancer early saves lives. Research is key, but so is awareness. It’s vital that we put any awkwardness aside when it comes to talking about our bowel habits. The most important thing people can do is be aware of what is normal for them and speak to their doctor if something isn’t quite right. It can make all the difference.”

For bowel cancer detected at the earliest stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful, around 9 in 10 people in England survive their disease for five years or more. But at the latest stage, this falls to around 1 in 10.**

The Clarke family would like to see a commitment to diagnosing more cancers earlier in the Government’s forthcoming National Cancer Plan for England. And they are urging supporters to sign Cancer Research UK’s open letter to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, urging him to seize this once in a decade opportunity to transform cancer survival for all.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East Midlands, Lisa Millett, said: “Our scientists have been working to beat bowel cancer for over 100 years, all of Jessie’s lifetime. We’ve helped identify risk factors for the disease, developed many of the drugs used to treat it and are investigating why more people are getting bowel cancer at a younger age. But, our work isn’t done yet.

“We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer - no matter who they are or where they’re from. So, this Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, we hope people will get behind Jessie and show their support - whether they donate to our life-saving research or sign our open letter to Government for a National Cancer Plan that delivers real change.”

Support the future of cancer research at cruk.org/donate