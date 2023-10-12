News you can trust since 1855
Photos show successful diabetes fundraiser event hosted by inspirational Chesterfield mum and daughter

A Chesterfield mum and daughter have raised over £1,300 in one day, after hosting a charity fundraising event.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST

Claire Baron, 51, a mother of three from Woodthrope, and her youngest daughter Macey, 13, a diabetes sufferer, hosted a charity event last month in a bid to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and collect donations for JDRF – a global charity researching type 1 diabetes and supporting sufferers.

A walk with a raffle and stalls has turned out to be a great success – as £1,322.45 was raised on the day.

As the sum was revealed at the beginning of October, Claire said: “The event went brilliantly. It was very hot but we managed to raise over £1,300. A few people came up to me and asked about diabetes and the signs. Others shared their stories about the disease. I am grateful to everyone who helped in one way or another – no matter if they donated, completed the walk or just showed support. Next year we are hoping to organise a charity dog show to raise more funds and awareness.”

Claire, Maizie, and Hope her diabetes-alert lurcher - were at the site throughout the event explaining how diabetes can affect daily life and how to train a diabetes-alert dog.

1. Raising awareness

Claire, Maizie, and Hope her diabetes-alert lurcher - were at the site throughout the event explaining how diabetes can affect daily life and how to train a diabetes-alert dog.

Lurcher dog Hope helps Macey, 13, monitor her sugar level.

2. Helping Hope

Lurcher dog Hope helps Macey, 13, monitor her sugar level.

A walk with a raffle and stalls turned out to be a great success – as £1,322.45 have been raised on the day.

3. Great success

A walk with a raffle and stalls turned out to be a great success – as £1,322.45 have been raised on the day.

The pond walk was a mile long and children who completed the full distance received special certificates and medals.

4. Medals and prizes

The pond walk was a mile long and children who completed the full distance received special certificates and medals.

