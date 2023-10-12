Photos show successful diabetes fundraiser event hosted by inspirational Chesterfield mum and daughter
Claire Baron, 51, a mother of three from Woodthrope, and her youngest daughter Macey, 13, a diabetes sufferer, hosted a charity event last month in a bid to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and collect donations for JDRF – a global charity researching type 1 diabetes and supporting sufferers.
A walk with a raffle and stalls has turned out to be a great success – as £1,322.45 was raised on the day.
As the sum was revealed at the beginning of October, Claire said: “The event went brilliantly. It was very hot but we managed to raise over £1,300. A few people came up to me and asked about diabetes and the signs. Others shared their stories about the disease. I am grateful to everyone who helped in one way or another – no matter if they donated, completed the walk or just showed support. Next year we are hoping to organise a charity dog show to raise more funds and awareness.”