Last summer personal trainer Lauren Hardy, 29, opened a gym and fitness studio in Hasland – with people who prefer to exercise in a private setting in mind.

LH Fitness, located at 391-395 Hasland Road, has quickly proved to be popular and now Laura has decided to launch a spinning studio.

She said: “Since I’ve opened the fitness studio, many people said they would be interested in spinning classes. I used to teach spinning for years but spinning bikes are quite expensive so we had to put some money aside first.

The studio, which includes 10 bikes, is set to welcome its first clients in the week commencing on June 17. Like the LH Fitness, the spin studio is set to be a private and welcoming setting.

Lauren said: "There used to be a spinning centre a few years ago nearby but it has been closed and there aren’t any other venues in the area that offer a private spin studio.

“The idea to have a more private fitness studio hit the nail on the head. I had so many new people come along and give positive feedback. There are some people who are fine with going to bigger gyms or classes but they still come here because they like the personal approach."

Lauren, who qualified as a personal trainer 11 years ago, and a sports massage practitioner six years ago, always tries to make sure that everyone at her classes feels welcome and cared for.

She said: "I teach most of the sessions at the studio and I try to get to know everyone on a bit more personal level. Each time somebody new comes to the class, I try to make them feel as comfortable and welcome as possible.

"Starting a gym journey can be quite difficult whether it is something completely new for someone or a hobby that they want to go back into after a break. I wanted to create a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe enough to exercise.”

Lauren, who organised workout sessions at Somersall Park in Chesterfield during lockdown when people could meet in the open air, added: “Even though I wanted to create a space where people would feel welcomed I couldn’t have made that happen without friendly people coming through the door. I’m very fortunate that I have all these lovely people who have chosen to join LH Fitness.”

