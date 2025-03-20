People with a learning disability advised: Don’t forget to book your annual health check

This Down’s Syndrome Day (21st March), a local NHS trust is encouraging people who have a learning disability to have their annual physical health check.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual health check is for all people with a learning disability from the age of 14.

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is urging people with a learning disability, and their carers, to attend the GP surgery for their annual health check. The check can help to detect the early signs of health conditions and treat them before they become serious. Health professionals are also being encouraged to help to increase the numbers of checks done in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joined Up Care Derbyshire commissioned an awareness video about annual health checks for people with learning disabilities in 2021. The video features Daniel, one of Derbyshire Healthcare’s Strategic Health Facilitators, encouraging people with learning disabilities to get their health check.

learning disabilities staff member with body apron on

Evidence shows that people with a learning disability often have poorer physical and mental health than other people. This difference is largely due to preventable or treatable physical health problems. This does not need to be the case.

Health and care leaders in Derbyshire would like to ensure every eligible patient knows they can request an annual health check.

An annual health check helps provide information to a patient about their physical health. This is provided in accessible Easy Read format. Patients, families and carers can then use this information to find out how to address concerns, and where to get support and further help.

During the health check, the health professional will:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

carry out a physical check-up, including weight, heart rate and blood pressure

carry out a urine test or a blood test if needed

talk about staying well and any need help needed with this

ask about health issues that can be more common to people with a learning disability, such as epilepsy, constipation, problems with swallowing, or eyesight or hearing

talk about medicines to make sure the right medicines are being given

check to see if vaccinations are up to date

check on specific health problems such as asthma or diabetes

ask about any other health appointments

ask if family members or carers are getting the support they need

help make sure that things go well when children move to adult services at the age of 18.

The clinician will then be able to offer specific advice on how to minimise these risks.

The health check is also an opportunity to speak to the clinician about any physical health issues or concerns the individual may have.

Dr Zohra Jafri, GP and Clinical Lead in Learning Disability for Derbyshire GP Provider Board, explained the benefits of having a health check for those who have a learning disability.

Dr Jafri said: "People with a learning disability often face inequalities in both their physical and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There can be challenges in accessing healthcare and a greater risk of developing physical illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease. Thankfully it is possible to reduce some of these inequalities in health with the right advice and support.

"Patients who have a learning disability, along with their family and/or carers, have a right to be fully informed about their health. They should be supported to live happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

"It is hoped that the promotional video will raise awareness and uptake of these vitally important health checks. I strongly encourage everyone with a learning disability to attend the annual health check appointment when contacted by their GP surgery."

Visit Derbyshire Healthcare’s annual health check page to learn more.