Parents who have lost a child invited to Chesterfield service of remembrance

Parents who have lost children will have the chance to pay their respects as Chesterfield Royal Hospital holds its annual service of remembrance.

The event will be held at the Barcelona suite at the Casa Hotel from 3pm on Sunday.

Tracy Barker, the senior matron for hospital based children’s services, said: "We would like to welcome everyone, no matter what the circumstances of your loss or the age of your child.

"This is an occasion for you to remember, commemorate and talk about your experience with people who can help.

"It gives families an opportunity to join others who have experienced similar circumstances which can be a great comfort.

"It is tremendously well attended and we see a lot of familiar faces each year as well as some new ones.

"We get a lot parents who come every year and many have told us that it’s a very important part of the grieving process."

There will be plenty of parking in the Casa car park for the event.