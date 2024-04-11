Over £13,000 raised in hospice Lottery Super Draw to support local patients and families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The top Super Draw prize money of £2,000 was won by Allison Wainwright from Ashby, Leicestershire. Allison, who ‘never expected to win’, has donated a portion of her winnings back to the hospice.

“Treetops Hospice at Home nurses helped care for my brother a few years ago. He had a brain tumour and was being cared for at his home in Chellaston. My brother died just before the pandemic, and we had a collection for Treetops at his funeral.

“When my dad passed away a couple of years ago, we had a collection for Treetops at his funeral as well.

Allison Wainwright, Treetops Super Draw Winner 2024

“When the Super Draw pack landed on my doorstep, I used some money from some of the things I’d sold from my dad’s house to buy the tickets. I thought it was another way of giving back to the charity.

“It’s the second time I’ve played the Super Draw and I see it as giving a donation to the hospice.”

Claire D from Heanor won the second prize of £500, with her regular weekly Lottery number:

“I’ve never won anything until now, so I was a bit speechless. It was a nice surprise.

“I started playing the Treetops Lottery just after the pandemic as I knew the hospice had missed out on a bit of funding during this time.

“Both my children come to Treetops for bereavement counselling and many years ago my grandad came to Treetops for support during the day. My mum helped out in the hospice kitchen for a while too.

“I’d encourage anyone to play the Lottery because it puts funds back into the hospice where it’s needed.”

Rebecca Lee-Jones, Treetops Lottery Manager, said:

“Our huge thanks go to everyone who took part in this year’s Super Draw and helped us raise over £13,000 for the hospice. Thanks to you we can continue to care for even more local people in need.

“Proceeds from every Treetops Lottery ticket sold helps fund our vital services and makes a real difference to people living with a life-limiting illness.”