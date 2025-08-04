Over a fifth of East Midlands residents cannot identify a single risk factor of type 2 diabetes, new research from Tesco reveals

Tesco and Diabetes UK are urging the nation to learn about the seriousness of type 2 diabetes, after new research uncovered a worrying lack of awareness of the condition among UK adults.

The survey revealed that almost two thirds (63%) of East Midlands residents surveyed without any type of diabetes or prediabetes have not considered their risk of type 2 diabetes. Figures also showed that the biggest blockers to eating more healthily in the last 12 months are the cost of healthy eating (28%) and preference for the taste of less healthy food (18%).

To support this, Tesco and Diabetes UK have developed a new meal planner that will help people living with or at risk of type 2 diabetes to shop for, and prepare, their meals. Together they have created a range of healthy, affordable summer recipes, alongside healthier versions of meals the nation loves, to help everyone living with or at risk of type 2 diabetes – and their friends and families – enjoy food this summer.

With the government focus on prevention of ill health, identifying people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes and supporting them to lower the risk is vital. The research found that nearly a third (31%) of people in the East Midlands surveyed who do not live with diabetes (or live with pre-diabetes) are concerned [1] about developing type 2 diabetes now or in the future.

Dr Rupy Aujla supporting Tesco and Diabetes UK type 2 diabetes awareness

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition affecting millions. It requires constant management, and can lead to life-altering complications including sight loss, strokes and heart attacks. Its signs and symptoms can be difficult to spot, meaning people can live with type 2 diabetes for several years without realising. But with the right support, about half of all cases of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed, and in some cases, put into remission.

Tesco is continuing its partnership with Diabetes UK to support those living with diabetes and those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, with the campaign supported by GP, author and nutritionist Dr Rupy Aujla.

Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) [2]adults in the East Midlands are currently living with diabetes or prediabetes (18%), yet despite the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and its seriousness, public awareness of the condition is surprisingly low. More than 1 in 5 people surveyed could not identify a risk factor for type 2 diabetes (21%) [3]or a single sign or symptom of developing any type of diabetes (26%) [3].

With 14% of people in the East Midlands saying they didn’t have time for a health appointment, it’s important that people know they can access convenient health advice from a Tesco Pharmacy rather than waiting for any health concerns, particularly around diabetes, to get worse. More than a quarter of people surveyed also said they would rather wait and see how health concerns developed (25%) or that they didn’t think their health concerns were serious enough for an appointment (25%).

Douglas Twenefour - Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK

Tesco Pharmacies provide specialist information and support for customers to help lower their risk of type 2 diabetes. Customers living with diabetes can speak to specially trained staff in-store about their medication, raise concerns, or talk about any aspect of diabetes in more than 300 Tesco pharmacies. People can also complete Diabetes UK’s free, online Know Your Risk tool to find out their risk of type 2 diabetes, and how to lower it.

Dr Rupy Aujla who is an author, nutritionist and the founder of The Doctor's Kitchen (a recipe website, app, series of books and podcast), supports the campaign, and as a former GP really understands the importance of helping people reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes, particularly through healthy food and a balanced diet.

The most common enquiry topic in 2024 for customers contacting the Diabetes UK Helpline was eating well and physical activity, representing 35% of all enquiries. So the new recipe for Summery Lentil Ragu is set to be a household favourite, and the three-day meal planner offers actionable, affordable, easy-to-follow food advice. The Diabetes UK Helpline is supported by Tesco and its customers.

Jonathan Bridgett, Tesco Pharmacy Services Manager, said: “We are committed to making a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of all our customers. By continuing to work in partnership with Diabetes UK, we hope to provide the resources and support to help people understand and manage their risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as those living with any type of diabetes, this summer and beyond, with our trained colleagues in more than 300 in-store Pharmacies.”

Tesco is continuing its partnership with Diabetes UK to support those living with diabetes and those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, said:“With 1 in 5 UK adults now living with diabetes or prediabetes, knowing your risk has never been more important. Type 2 diabetes is a complex condition with many risk factors, but with the right support, it’s possible to lower your risk and, for those with the condition, it’s possible to live well. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tesco to raise awareness and provide practical tools that can make a real difference in people's lives.”

Dr Rupy Aujla, said: “After working with thousands of patients living with type 2 diabetes during my time as a GP, raising awareness of the risks and sharing simple, practical ways to eat well is a real passion of mine. I’m proud to be supporting this campaign and hope to encourage people to not only eat more healthily, but also increase their physical activity – taking positive steps towards better health.”

For more information about the signs and symptoms of diabetes, visit diabetes.org.uk

Footnotes:

[1] ‘Very concerned’ and ‘Somewhat concerned’ answers combined.

[2] ‘Type 1 diabetes’, ‘Type 2 diabetes’, ‘Pre-diabetes’, ‘Gestational diabetes’, and ‘In remission of Type 2 diabetes’ answers combined

[3] ‘Not sure’ or ‘None of the above’ answers combined