Organisations use empty Chesterfield shop unit to offer help during Mental Health Awareness Week

A number of organisations will be on hand in a pop-up shop in Chesterfield this week - Mental Health Awareness Week - to help support people.

The organisations will be based in the old Yeomans shop - opposite Poundland in the Pavements Shopping Cenetre - between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Those taking part are:

Derbyshire County Council

Chesterfield Borough Council

Live Life Better Derbyshire

Chesterfield FC Community Trust

Derbyshire Voluntary Action

Cruse

Samaritans

First Steps

Co-op Funeralcare

Men-Talk

Jason Cotton, who founded Men+Talk, which will be holding one-to-one talking sessions in the pop-up shop on Monday and Thursday, said: "Creating a safe and trusted, non-clinical environment is important.

"Creating a connection that's open, honest and confidential is key to Mental Health success.

"We don’t just sit and listen, we get men to talk."

Councillor Carol Hart, the county council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "Good mental health is vital for us all.

"We want to work towards creating an environment where mental health becomes everyone's business.

"Being able to talk about how we are feeling is an important step in the right direction.

"We would encourage people to come along and find out more about the support that is on offer."