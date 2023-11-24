Optical home visits team in Derby in the frame for top award

A home-visiting opticians team are raising their glasses after being shortlisted for a prestigious industry accolade.

Specsavers Home Visits in Derby are in the running for the Domiciliary Award at this year’s Optician Awards.

The Optician Awards recognises excellence across a range of categories. The Domiciliary Award, a new category for 2023, celebrates the vital support offered to people in the community who would otherwise struggle to find care or go untreated.

It also shines a light on the excellence demonstrated in bringing eyecare to people who are housebound, alongside the way colleagues work together to deliver the care needed.

The team from Specsavers Home Visits in Derby

‘Caring for people at home has never been more important. Sometimes our customers can’t come to one of our stores unaccompanied and if this is the case, we can go to them. Our focus is always to ensure that every customer we see has the best possible experience,’ explains Mel Page, customer operations director at Derby Home Visits.

‘We are really proud to be shortlisted, it is a testament to how hard the team work. It’s also a significant achievement to be in the running for this inaugural award at the same time as celebrating Specsavers Home Visits 10-year anniversary this month,’ continues Mel.

Specsavers Home Visits launched in 2013. Since then, the domiciliary teams across the UK have been making a positive difference to people’s lives, ensuring that everyone has access to quality eyecare, and more recently a home audiology service too.

Specsavers’ home-visiting opticians carry out comprehensive free eye tests in the home for people who qualify for an NHS-funded eye test and are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability. Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians can provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home.

‘We’re looking forward to attending the ceremony in London in December,’ concludes Mel. ‘Whatever happens on the night, it will be lovely to be together and take time to celebrate the contribution everyone has made to help us achieve this nomination.’

The Optician Awards has been established for more than 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices, attracting the UK’s most talented opticians, teams and companies. The winners will be announced and presented with trophies at a glittering black-tie dinner and celebration at The Hilton, Park Lane, London on 6 December.