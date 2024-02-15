Occupational therapy jobs in the spotlight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Occupational therapists change lives. They help people realise they have a future, and help them learn to live their lives again.

If you’re an occupational therapist looking for a fresh challenge, head to Bakewell on Saturday 2 March to find out about job opportunities at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. The event is open to qualified occupational therapists and those due to qualify this year.

Some of the Derbyshire Healthcare occupational therapy team will be on hand to talk about the job opportunities available now across the Trust and in the future in the brand new healthcare facilities due to open in Derby and Chesterfield later this year as part of the Making Room for Dignity programme. For those who book in advance, interviews can be held on the day.

Occupational therapist Erica helps adults with mental illness rebuild their lives.

Erica is an occupational therapist who has worked for Derbyshire Healthcare since 2020.

She said: “I work at the Hartington Unit in Chesterfield helping adults with mental illness to rebuild their lives and happiness. Despite the challenges, one of the things I love about this job is that it is so rewarding when patients start to see a glimmer of hope again during an occupational therapy session; there’s no substitute for that level of job satisfaction.”

A service user's story

Former service user Sam* is proof of the power of occupational therapy.

Workforce Development Lead April Saunders at Endcliffe Mount in Bakewell.

Sam said: “I was signed onto an occupational therapy group after a very difficult period in my personal life which left my self-confidence and self-esteem at an all-time low. I had lost most of my friends, was lonely and couldn’t see much of a future.

“For the first two or three weeks I was very quiet, didn’t contribute much and certainly couldn’t see the point of the outdoor activities. But as the course progressed, I began to relax and even enjoy it.

“After about the fourth session, I remember commenting that I’d particularly enjoyed the activity that day, and that I think I’d forgotten how to have fun. That was definitely a turning point for me.

“I have felt really inspired, encouraged, and empowered with the skills to build a positive future for myself. The occupational therapy team has offered me a place of comfort, reassurance, and empowerment.”

Why join Derbyshire Healthcare?

Workforce Development Lead April Saunders said: “At Derbyshire Healthcare we have occupational therapists working across most of our services, with children, working-age adults and older adults, in neurodevelopmental services, eating disorder services, in the community and in our inpatient mental health services.

“While the roles vary, each occupational therapist has the same aim; to help people identify their own goals which will enable them to live the life they want to live.

“As an occupational therapist myself, I started working in this Trust 30 years ago. Since then I have been supported to grow and develop in my professional career. It’s a great Trust to work for, with great teams and many opportunities for those who want them.”

Derbyshire Healthcare’s Occupational Therapy Recruitment Day will be held on Saturday 2 March from 10am-1pm at Endcliffe Mount, Deepdale Business Park, Bakewell DE45 1GT. Free on-site parking is available.

Find out more about the event, and book an interview if required, at www.makingroomfordignityjobs.org.uk/