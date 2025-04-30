Nuffield Health and Icon Group announce plans for a new cutting-edge cancer centre in Derby to expand access to treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Health and Icon Group (Icon) are expanding their partnership with plans to develop a new Icon Cancer Centre to be built alongside Nuffield Health Derby Hospital.

This development will significantly improve local access to advanced radiotherapy, providing greater choice for cancer patients in Derby and surrounding areas.

Icon will provide specialist radiation oncology services that complement Nuffield Health’s existing cancer care, ensuring patients receive seamless, high-quality treatment closer to home.

The new centre will offer an additional choice for private or self-insured patients seeking timely treatment. It will also provide additional options for patients currently travelling an average 90-minute round trip to access timely radiotherapy treatment1.

Cancer Centre

Addressing cancer care challenges

Aldo Rolfo, Icon’s CEO for Europe, said the expansion reinforces both organisations' commitment to tackling the UK’s rising cancer burden.

“There is a significant underutilisation of radiotherapy in the UK, with fewer than 30% of cancer patients receiving it—far below the recommended 40%2.,” said Aldo.

“By integrating advanced radiation oncology into Nuffield Health Derby Hospital, we are improving access to advanced cancer care treatments, alleviating the pressure on the NHS and providing people with a local option.”

Icon and Nuffield Health’s existing partnership at Icon Cancer Centre London, immediately adjacent to Nuffield Health Parkside Hospital, has already led to enhanced treatment offerings and improved patient experience, as well as driven improvements in technical capability, and medical leadership. The same model will be applied in Derby to ensure local patients benefit from cutting-edge technology and expert care.

Nuffield Health Derby Hospital Director, Alison Bain, welcomed the expansion.

“Nuffield Health’s goal has always been to introduce a world-class radiation therapy service that complements our comprehensive healthcare offering. This new centre will help ease wait times and provide patients in Derby with advanced treatment options close to home.”

Improving Access to Radiotherapy in Derby

For cancer patients, timely access to treatment is critical. Derby resident Gill Richardson, who recently underwent cancer treatment at Nuffield Health Derby Hospital, understands firsthand the challenges of accessing radiotherapy.

“When I was diagnosed, I was overwhelmed—not just by the treatment process but by the logistics of travelling to and from daily appointments,” said Gill Richardson.

“Having a centre right here in Derby would have made a huge difference. It would have meant I could continue working and stay close to my family and friends.

“Knowing that more patients will now have access to care locally is incredibly reassuring.”

Nuffield Health and Icon have also announced they will open two new Icon Cancer Centre locations adjacent to Nuffield Health Hospitals in Derby and Warwickshire further providing increased access to high-quality radiotherapy across the UK.

Further updates to come as the work takes shape.

References

1 Derbyshire Observatory: observatory.derbyshire.gov.uk/disease-and-poor-health/cancer/

2 Cancer Research UK: news.cancerresearchuk.org/2025/03/13/cancer-waiting-times-latest-updates-and-analysis