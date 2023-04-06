Care users of Amber Valley Total Care are “at risk of avoidable harm”, according to a newly published CQC report.

Care users of Amber Valley Total Care are “at risk of avoidable harm”, according to a newly published CQC report.

The care agency provides at-home support for 82 people - including those with dementia - and has now been placed in special measures following the inspection’s damning findings. Among the conclusions were “widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership” with the report saying: “leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high quality care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that basic recruitment checks weren’t carried out with some staff files not including references or full employment history. One person employed did not have a completed criminal record check with the CQC saying this meant care users were potentially receiving support ‘from unsuitable staff’.

Additionally they said users of the service, based in Ilkeston, were “not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm” as a result of there being; no written guidance or control measures to mitigate risk; no systems in place to analyse accidents or incidents, and; a policy to only record staff accidents or incidents.

The CQC noted, however, that the care provider had given ‘some assurances’ that they would ‘start addressing the issues we found on this inspection’.

When spoken to, service users told inspectors they were treated with dignity. One person said of the staff: "They are very caring, I can't speak highly enough of them to be honest".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extract from the report reads: “People did not always receive personalised care, care plans did not include individual likes, dislikes and preferences. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service

supported this practice.”

Inspectors found the care provider to be in breach of three healthcare service regulations: 12 (relating to systems in place to assess risks), 17 (leadership and governance), and 19 (recruitment of staff). Warning notices were served to the provider and the agency placed into special measures: CQC inspectors will re-visit the service within six months to check for ‘significant improvements’.