Derbyshire residents urged to consider kidney donation as number of patients waiting for transplants revealed

There are more than 4,600 people across the UK, including 79 patients in Derbyshire, currently waiting for a kidney transplant. NHS Blood and Transplant are expecting this figure to rise, and as Thursday, March 10 is World Kidney Day, they are asking people in Derbyshire to share their organ donation decision and take a moment to consider living kidney donation.

Kidney transplants have been the hardest hit area of organ transplantation throughout the pandemic, with deceased donor transplants down 22% and living donor transplants down 60% - an overall drop in kidney transplants of 32% in 2020/21. This means around 1,100 fewer patients received a kidney transplant in 2020/21, compared to the year before.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We know the pandemic is a very worrying time for kidney patients as thousands of people, including 79 patients in Derbyshire, wait for a life-changing kidney transplant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire residents are being asked to consider organ donation on World Kidney Day.

“We’re pleased that transplant activity is now recovering and we’re doing everything we can to enable as many transplants as possible to take place as quickly as possible.

“Sadly, patients are facing a longer wait and more people need a kidney transplant, so it is more important than ever for people in Derbyshire to share their organ donation decision with their family to help others after their death. If anyone in Derbyshire is willing to consider living kidney donation, they can find out more on our website.”

Living donor transplantation opens up opportunities for patients wating for a kidney transplant by minimising the time they need to rely on dialysis. It also offers patients who usually wait the longest, such as those with higher levels of antibodies which could cause their body to reject a transplanted organ, or those from minority ethnic backgrounds, a greater chance of a successful transplant.

People can donate a kidney in life to a particular individual or choose to donate anonymously, where their kidney will either go to a high priority patient on the transplant list or create a chain of transplants via the UK living kidney sharing scheme.

Living donation is not for everyone and some people are not suitable donors, so the majority of kidney patients will still be saved by a deceased organ donor. The NHS are encouraging everyone to discuss their organ donation decision with family members and loved ones to help those on the waiting list.

Even though the law around organ donation has now changed to an opt out system across England, Wales, and Scotland, many people are still not aware that families will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.