The Trust’s comments come as the British Medical Association (BMA) and the British Dental Association (BDA) stage a 48 hour walk-out.

The industrial action began at 7am today (Thursday, July 20) and will conclude at 7am on Saturday, July 22: consultant doctors and dentists will be those taking strike action.

During the two days of action, both BMA and BDA has advised that consultants will provide Christmas Day cover, meaning they will continue to provide an emergency care only level of service.

Members of the BMA and BDA are going on strike

Consultants are senior doctors who not only see patients but are responsible for supervising junior doctors and other staff. When consultants take strike action they stop delivering care directly or providing supervision of the work of junior staff. Without supervision it may not be possible for some care delivered by junior doctors or other staff to take place safely.

In a statement, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said patients should still attend appointments as planned unless they have been specifically contacted.

A spokesperson said: “We will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will rebook immediately, where possible.

"Unfortunately these strikes will have a significant impact upon planned and routine care.

“The NHS is asking patients to choose services appropriately during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.