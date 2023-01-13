We asked our readers what they would like to see in the borough and more NHS services was the most popular suggestion.

Donna M Mellor said: "More medical places ie doctors after hours, NHS dentists definitely!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other readers said more services are needed to meet the demand from new housing developments across the town.

We asked our readers what they would like to see in the borough and more NHS services was the most popular suggestion.

Joyce Miles added: "More doctors surgeries, dentists and schools to meet the needs of the large housing developments going on in and around Chesterfield."

Glenys Hancock said: "Schools, doctors surgeries, clinics, dentists, opticians...after all, with all the houses being built these are in short supply and putting pressure on already stretched infrastructure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Wright added: “More doctors so we can actually get an appointment.”

However NHS Derby and Derbyshire Director of GP Development, Clive Newman, said there are no current plans to open new practices and the key challenge was retention and recruitment of GPs as demand was much higher than current capacity could accommodate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "NHS Derby and Derbyshire works closely with Chesterfield GPs, who are currently delivering more appointments than before the Covid-19 pandemic, including at evenings and weekends, to meet patients' needs. However, we recognise that many people do have difficulty getting appointments as demand is much higher than current capacity can accommodate, and we are working with GPs to support them in providing the best possible service at this difficult time.

"The key challenge is retention and recruitment of GPs, rather than the number of practices, and this is a national challenge for the NHS. There are no current plans to open new practices, and we are instead focused on the need to increase the number of GPs and other clinical staff at existing practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, in the recent past, we have been able to open new GP premises at Ashgate Road, Wheatbridge, Grangewood and Inkersall, as well as supporting an extension at Avenue House.