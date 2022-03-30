Next round of Covid-19 vaccinations approaches for Derbyshire children aged 5-11

A specific children’s formulation of the Covid-19 vaccine is now available to provide the appropriate dose for younger children aged 5-11, and is expected to become available for parents and guardians to book appointments in early April.

The expanded vaccination programme means children will be offered protection against a total of 14 viral and bacterial infections.

The NHS provides childhood vaccinations against:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid-19 vaccine becomes the latest part of the suite of vaccinations children can receive before they turn 12.

Diphtheria Hepatitis B Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) Polio Tetanus Whooping cough (pertussis) Rotavirus Meningitis B Meningitis C Pneumococcal infections Measles Mumps Rubella Covid-19

Dr Rick Meredith, who is leading the vaccination programme for children at Midland House, said: “For very many years we have vaccinated our children to protect them from a wide range of dangerous viruses and bacteria. Protection against Covid-19 is the most recent addition to the comprehensive programme of protection we are able to offer to our children and young people."

"Almost all of us will have received vaccinations throughout our childhood to protect both us and our communities from a wide range of illnesses which in the past caused illness, disability and even, sadly, death. These vaccinations are now considered a part of normal life, a tribute to the great success of the programme which has evolved over time “

“We are all very pleased to be able to offer Covid-19 vaccination to our children. It will mean fewer children becoming ill and missing school and important events such as parties, playing sports and holidays”

Bookings have not yet opened for vaccinations of most 5-11-year-olds, except where they are at increased risk from Covid-19 due to having weakened immune systems or living in households with people who may be immunosuppressed. In these cases, GP practices have directly invited them for vaccinations.

Multiple sites across Derby and Derbyshire will be offering the jabs, with vaccination teams specially trained in working with children.