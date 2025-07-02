New resources help people leave hospital feeling supported and strong

Most of us will experience a hospital stay at some point in our lives, either personally or supporting a loved one. Whilst hospitals are there to care for us when we need it the most, it's what happens when we're discharged from hospital that can shape how well we recover.

Over the past year or so, a joint project from Healthwatch Derbyshire and Joined Up Care Derbyshire, has been looking into people’s experiences of leaving hospital. Following this project, they’re sharing what people told them, and launching resources to help people and their families feel empowered when leaving hospital.

Many people praised the care and kindness of hospital staff, but said the discharge process was often confusing, rushed, or poorly coordinated. At times families felt left out of key decisions. We also found that people sitting for long periods in hospital could make people feel weaker and more at risk of falls further in their recovery.

Communication was a major theme - people want clear, timely information, and better support to feel confident about going home.At the heart of the campaign is a fictional comic strip following the journey of ‘Pam’, a character created from real feedback. The comic shows the challenges and emotions people often face when going from hospital to home.

Helen Henderson

Alongside Pam’s story, the team has launched a “Move to Improve” activity sheet, which features simple exercises designed to help people maintain strength during and after a hospital stay.

As part of the work, there’s also been a hospital discharge information pack developed. This will be given to patients, carers and their families to help them have all the information they need, in the way they need it.

Another key thing is a ‘Working Together’ guide. This guide is a handy resource that shows step-by-step, how services can work with volunteers and members of the community, to help shape services from the ground up.

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, said: “People told us they often feel rushed, confused, or unsupported when it’s time to leave hospital. We’ve created these resources to reflect their experiences and offer practical help, as well as to highlight what needs to change in the system.

From Hospital to Home

"We look forward to continuing to hear from people about their experiences of being in hospital, and going home”

To continue the work, Joined Up Care Derbyshire is continuing to invite feedback from people about their experiences.

A short survey will be made available to patients, their carers, and their families to share their views when being discharged from hospital. All responses will help shape ongoing improvements to hospital discharge services across Derbyshire.

The resources created are also being shared with health and care staff teams. This will help to show what people have said matters most to them, and contribute to positive changes across the system

The full project report captures key themes from public feedback and sets out recommendations for improving discharge experiences, including better communication, earlier planning, and support for staying mobile.

All resources are free to view and download at: www.healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk/reports-and-publications/improvements-for-people-leaving-hospital