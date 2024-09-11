Eighty new jobs will be created with the development of a new state-of-the-art £7million dementia care unit in Derbyshire

The 36-bed unit is being built at Evelyn Court, Heanor Road, Smalley., after Ashfields Care Ltd, owner of sister care home Ashfields Care Home, Heanor, bought what was formerly Kidsley Grange Nursing Home in 2022,

Kidsley has now been demolished and work has started on laying the foundations for new development, which is scheduled to open in June 2025.

Managing Director, Conway Standing, of Ashfields Care Ltd. purchased, what is now a 76 bed, Ashfields Care Home (Ashfields) in Heanor just under ten years ago. It provides nursing, residential, end of life and dementia care.

Work has started on the foundations of the new unit

It has been Winner of the Top 20 Awards for care homes four years running, is deemed “Outstanding” by the CQC (Care Quality Commission), and has a Dementia Inclusion Award nomination amongst many others.

Evelyn Court will cover 1,576 square metres, almost double the size of the former Kidsley Grange Nursing Home which covered 897 square metres.

Evelyn Court is being built to follow the curve of Heanor Road in keeping with the surrounding environment. The three-storey complex will appear two storeys from the road.

Residents in the existing dementia suite at Ashfields will be offered the opportunity to move to Evelyn Court, after which Ashfields will be developed to offer additional nursing beds.

Ten beds will become a specialist palliative care unit. Like Ashfields, Evelyn Court will have a dedicated hair salon, restaurant, cafe bar, therapy treatment area and lounge rooms opening onto gardens, all with dedicated staff together with a number of seating and lounge rooms.

Conway Standing said: “Extra wide corridors and circulation areas will allow patients to ‘roam’ in a safe environment. It has been proven that dementia patients benefit from being able to walk around ‘freely’ but safely and with supervision.”

Additional nursing home beds will help to meet increasing demand and a shortage in the area. Ashfields has a waiting list and is a major employer in the area.

Mr Standing says he credits developing and running his care home as if, “I am caring for my own relatives. Pet friendly, dogs and pets are allowed to live with owners and to visit”.

Evelyn Court is named after his late mother, Evelyn Standing.

Mr Standing developed Ashfields as he could not find a nursing home he deemed fit for his 94 year old mother who suffered from vascular dementia. The cafe bar is named after her and called Café de Evelyn.

Ashfields employs approximately 130 staff. With the opening of Evelyn Court it will take the number of staff employed to another 80.