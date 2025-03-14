New £1.4 million dental practice to open in Chesterfield

mydentist, the UK’s largest dental care provider, is relocating its practice in Chesterfield to a new large-scale practice at Saltergate, following an investment of £1.4 million.

Set to officially open in March, the new practice at Saltergate marks a substantial enhancement for the 11,000+ people mydentist treats within the community. With patients set to benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved wheelchair and disabled access.

The new practice – located just an eight-minute walk from the current site on Saltergate – will allow for practice expansion, moving from six to nine dental surgeries initially, with the potential to grow to 15 surgeries in the future.

The practice move will also enable job creation to take the experienced team to over 30 dentists, dental nurses, reception staff, treatment co-ordinators and managers.

John Hudson, Property Director at mydentist, commented: “We’re thrilled to be on track to open our new Chesterfield practice in March. This new practice will not only offer improved facilities for our dedicated practice teams, but also more choice for our patients.”

Jessica Winney Belton, Practice Manager for mydentist Chesterfield, commented: “The new site at Saltergate will enable us to substantially increase our dental surgery capacity and our team, which in turn will mean more care can be delivered to our patients. While we work to ensure the practice is ready to open its doors officially in March, our team at 115 Saltergate remain committed to providing patients with the best possible level of care.

“We look forward to welcoming patients into the new practice in March and to delivering affordable care to the community of Chesterfield, so that they can continue to access the vital dental care that they need.”

You can currently find mydentist Chesterfield at 115 Saltergate and contact the practice via their website or 01246 232713