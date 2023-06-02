News you can trust since 1855
New north Derbyshire foot clinic officially opened by 100-year-old patient

Derbyshire Dales residents with foot and ankle complaints may have to walk a little less far in future now a podiatrist has just opened his first private clinic in Matlock.
By Roy Goodall
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

Simon Boulton has expanded his successful home-visiting service with the addition of the North Derbyshire Foot Clinic on Smedley Street.

He said: “After two decades of working within the NHS and private sector I felt the time was right, and the need was there, to create and develop my career by opening a clinic within the Derbyshire Dales. I will continue to provide my home visit service for current clients while developing the new venture.”

Simon has lived in the town most of his life and is well known in the Matlock area, particularly from his time working for haulier Matlock Transport and the Compact Disco Roadshow, before he gained his medical degree from the University of Huddersfield.

Podiatrist Simon Boulton with 100-year-old Dorothy Ash at the new North Derbyshire Foot Clinic on Smedley Street. (Photos: Roy Goodall)Podiatrist Simon Boulton with 100-year-old Dorothy Ash at the new North Derbyshire Foot Clinic on Smedley Street. (Photos: Roy Goodall)
To offer patients different pathways to treatment, and the option for more personalised service, he has been splitting his time between work for Derbyshire Community Heath Services and private practice for several years.

His mobile podiatry service has been operating since 2007 and a growing demand for foot healthcare gave him confidence to take over the premises, which have stood empty for many years.

Having bought the shop, Simon and his team had to strip the building back to its shell before transforming it into a modern health practice with all the necessary facilities and equipment to deliver high quality professional treatment for issues including diabetes, joint stiffness and chilblains, as well as common complaints such as athlete’s foot, nail infections and verrucae.

There is a sense of footcare history to the choice of location, given it was built in 1926 as a shoe shop and cobblers for a Mr W Ash, before his son Raymond took over and kept the business running until the late 1980s.

Simon has been treating patients across north Derbyshire for 20 years.Simon has been treating patients across north Derbyshire for 20 years.
Raymond’s widow, Dorothy, was invited to officially open the new clinic just a few days after her 100th birthday, and Simon treated her to a complimentary check-up.

For more information on the clinic and its services, see www.ndfootclinic.co.uk or contact Simon via 01629 583489 or [email protected]

