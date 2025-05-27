New mental health care ward officially opens in Chesterfield

The Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire has officially opened the newly-refurbished ward for older adults with functional mental health issues in Chesterfield as part of a long-term project to improve patient experience and healthcare outcomes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Bluebell Ward – which is situated at Walton Hospital site in Chesterfield – provides mental healthcare for 12 older adults with acute mental health needs. The service has been transferred from the mixed-age Hartington Unit, which had dormitory-style accommodation.

Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill CBE formally opened the newly refurbished Bluebell Ward during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, praising the importance of having a ward which reflects the needs of older adults with mental health needs in the north of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbished ward was the first of the six facilities to open to patients in the Making Room for Dignity programme, which will remove all dormitory-style accommodation to completely revamp the mental health inpatient facilities in Derbyshire. After a collaborative effort, Bluebell Ward has been refurbished with a £2.8 million investment to create an optimal environment for patients to receive specialised mental health care.

Derbyshire Healthcare officially opens the newly refurbished Bluebell Ward in Walton, Chesterfield for older adults with mental health needs

Mrs Fothergill spoke at the opening event and said: “It’s been an honour to meet so many people who have been involved in the creation of this wonderful new ward and it’s fantastic that we now have a specific older adult acute mental health facility in the north of the county.

“I understand that this wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and commitment of so many.”

The building and refurbishment programme has also been led largely by the contributions of a range of partners including input from staff. The purpose-built facilities offer sensory environments and access to more green spaces, promoting the benefits of therapeutic activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each service user has their own en-suite bedroom and control over their environment, with the ability to adjust the lighting and temperature to suit their needs. The new facilities also provide greater access to outdoor and green spaces.

Selina Ullah, Trust Chair at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was enthusiastic about the recent development at the opening of the event, describing the new site as “a significant moment not only in Trust history but also for Derbyshire as a whole.”