New hospital set to open in Chesterfield in bid to reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has confirmed it will be opening a new Chesterfield hospital in summer 2024. It is hoped the new facility will reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology and gastroenterology services in the community.

The new hospital will be located at Rowland Hill House, off Boythorpe Road and near Queen’s Park, with ample free parking and excellent transport links. CHEC is currently fitting out the new site into a state-of-the-art clinical facility complete with one ophthalmology theatre and one endoscopy suite.

Working in partnership with the NHS, CHEC has more than 25 community hospitals nationwide. The addition of CHEC in Chesterfield strengthens its existing East Midlands stronghold which already includes Leicester, Northampton, and Nottingham.

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide,” explained Jose Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer at CHEC.

“For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services in the community, so can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the Chesterfield community. In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible.”