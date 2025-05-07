New data reveals the 11 places across Chesterfield with the worst air pollution

With air pollution estimated to kill up to 36,000 people in the UK each year, it is important to know what the air quality is like where you live.
We have analysed the latest data available to show the places in and around Chesterfield with the worst recorded air pollution.
None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3, but they all exceeded the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2.
The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Chesterfield Borough Council.
