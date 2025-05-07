New data reveals the 11 places across Chesterfield with the worst air pollution

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 14:37 BST
The worst areas in and around Chesterfield for air pollution have been revealed.

With air pollution estimated to kill up to 36,000 people in the UK each year, it is important to know what the air quality is like where you live.

We have analysed the latest data available to show the places in and around Chesterfield with the worst recorded air pollution.

None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3, but they all exceeded the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Chesterfield Borough Council.

These are the places in and around Chesterfield with the worst levels of air pollution.

1. Most polluted places

These are the places in and around Chesterfield with the worst levels of air pollution. Photo: Brian Eyre

High Street/Ringwood Road in Brimington were the most polluted roads measured by the council, with a 34.8 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2.

2. High Street/Ringwood Road, Brimington

High Street/Ringwood Road in Brimington were the most polluted roads measured by the council, with a 34.8 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2. Photo: Google

Church Street in Brimington is next on the list, with a 34.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2.

3. Church Street, Brimington

Church Street in Brimington is next on the list, with a 34.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2. Photo: Google

Warner Street is the third most polluted road in Chesterfield, with a 31.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2.

4. Warner Street, Chesterfield

Warner Street is the third most polluted road in Chesterfield, with a 31.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2. Photo: Google

