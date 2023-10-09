Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louise Woodhead, 29, was driving with her partner Ben Rafferty, 32, and a friend when a car crashed into her when trying to overtake a tractor in June this year. The car hit the driver's side - pushing her into the hedge.

The impact of the crash caused the air bags to go off and Louise felt “scared to death about the baby”. Louise was taken in an ambulance to hospital, where they ran an ultrasound and CT scan to check the baby was ok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She suffered extensive bruising across her stomach and thighs but welcomed her baby boy Sullivan, now three months old, on July 4 2023, weighing 7lbs 4oz. The mum-of-two feels “lucky” her and Sullivan are okay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she is warning other expectant mums to be more cautious when driving and to wear an adaptable seat belt to better protect your abdomen. Louise, a nursery nurse, from Worksop, said: “A tractor was doing the hedgerow on the other side of the road. In a split second a car came round a blind bend – it didn’t have time to stop and came on my side of the road to avoid the tractor.

“It pushed me off the road and hit my side of the car. The impact hit me and all the airbags came out. I was scared to death about the baby. My stomach was black and looked really bad. I’m lucky I’m here and I have a baby.”

Louise said it was “a massive scare” when the car hit her head on, while she was on the way to breakfast with Ben, a civil servant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My door was smashed in. The driver of the car that crashed into me had to pull me out and carry me out. It’s not what you want at 38 weeks pregnant.”

She was blue lighted to Northern General Hospital before they were able to check the baby's heartbeat and Louise was reassured her unborn baby was ok.

A further internal examination and Chesterfield Royal Hospital confirmed her placenta was intact. Louise said: “They checked the heartbeat. Everything was still secure.”

Louise was left with severe bruising which still hadn’t gone down when she went to give birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had an emergency c-section after a long labour and welcomed Sullivan at 11.06am on July 4 2023 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. She said: “I didn’t know how but he was absolutely fine. Not a mark on him. He’s brilliant and very chunky.”

Louise now advises others to wear an adaptable seat belt which she believes could save a baby’s life or ease bruising if the worst happens.

She said: “It eases the tension across the stomach. It would stop bruising and stop the damage to a baby. I was lucky – he was quite robust – but it could have been different. Somebody else might not be that lucky.”