MP visits Community Eye Care Service to highlight importance of eye health this National Eye Health Week

Local MP, Toby Perkins, visited the Community Eye Care Service at Wheatbridge Surgery today to mark National Eye Health Week, which commenced on September 22. The visit aims to shine a spotlight on the NHS’ crucial role in diagnosing and treating eye conditions to prevent sight loss in the local community.

Toby met with Specialist Optometrist Iftab Akram from Wheatbridge and Community Optician, Beth Ralph. Toby had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the comprehensive and life-changing services provided by the clinic, which include assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients with a wide range of eye problems.

This vital work helps to prevent irreversible sight loss, significantly improving the quality of life for many residents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

National Eye Health Week serves as an important reminder of the need for regular eye examinations and the impact of early detection on maintaining good vision. The Wheatbridge NHS Eye Clinic exemplifies this, with its dedicated team working tirelessly to ensure patients receive the best possible care.

Toby getting his eyes tested

Toby Perkins MP commented: “I was delighted to visit Wheatbridge NHS Eye Clinic and meet the opticians and staff who work here.

"National Eye Health Week is a crucial reminder of the importance of regular eye checks, and it was great to hear about the work that the team at Wheatbridge are doing to preventing sight loss and ensure our community has access to outstanding eye care.

"Their dedication makes a tangible difference to people’s lives every single day.”

Iftab Akram, Specialist Optometrist at the clinic, added: “We were honoured to welcome Toby to our clinic. This visit provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase our team’s commitment to early diagnosis and effective treatment. Our aim is always to preserve sight and improve eye health for our patients, and we are proud of the preventative care and support we provide daily to the residents of Chesterfield and beyond.

Toby with Community Optician, Beth Ralph, and Specialist Optometrist, Iftab Akram

“In line with the NHS Long Term Plan, our service helps people access the right support closer to home, reducing avoidable ill health and ensuring that patients receive timely care . By working in partnership with local health services, we are not only improving outcomes for individuals but also easing pressures on hospitals and creating a more joined-up approach to care.”

Looking ahead, the team at Wheatbridge see a compelling opportunity to expand community-based eye health services that align strongly with the NHS Long Term Plan’s. Evidence shows that community pathways for acute, glaucoma and medical retina are both safe and highly effective.

When commissioned, such services can significantly reduce pressure on hospitals, GPs, and A&E departments. By investing in and supporting more local delivery of eye care, the service can help prevent avoidable sight loss, promote equitable access, and ensure timely care right where people live.”

The NHS Eye Clinics provide essential ophthalmic services to the residents of Chesterfield and Derbyshire, focusing on expert assessment, diagnosis, and treatment to prevent sight loss and promote long-term eye health in the community.