14 beginners from the North Wingfield Joggers group scheme have been building up to the milestone over the past nine weeks on the Couch to 5k programme. Part of the Jog Derbyshire scheme – a network of social, friendly jogging groups around the county, North Wingfield joggers was set up in January by Linda Meyrick. Inspired after completing the Couch to 5k course herself back in 2017, Linda says: “Being able to run has made such a positive difference to my life personally”.

The Couch to 5k course offers a gentle introduction to running for those who’ve never done it before or for those who are returning after injury or time off. Many of the groups new starters were first time joggers before starting Couch to 5k, like North Wingfield resident, Jane Hallam.

She says she “always watched people run when out walking with my dog and thought ‘I would love to do that’. NWJ had given me the confidence boost and the training to change that to ‘I can do that’”.

The group celebrating completing their first 5k together.

Fellow jogging first-timer, Debbie Clark said: “Lin and the co-leaders have been really encouraging and have really inspired me to run. I’ve made some lovely friends along the way”.

Lucy Bartles, Project Manager at Jog Derbyshire said: Getting to 5k is a massive achievement and the support of the group has been instrumental in helping them all achieve their goals.”

