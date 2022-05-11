Matlock learning disability service rated Good by CQC just months after entering special measures

Cygnet Views, a high dependency complex care service for women on Wellington Street, received a visit from the Care Quality Commission in March and their report has just been published, describing a wholesale transformation since the regulator’s visit in June 2021.

Hospital manager Claire Bradford said: “We are delighted. Our team has worked tirelessly to implement the recommendations made by the CQC since their inspection last year and it is fantastic to see that this hard work has paid off.

“This new rating reflects the excellent quality of care we offer at Cygnet Views and I’m particularly proud that positive feedback from service-users and their families was highlighted in the report.”

Staff at Cygnet Views have plenty to celebrate.

The ten-bed facility had been placed in special measures after inspectors rated it inadequate for safety, effectiveness and leadership, and requiring improvement for caring – though it was rated good for responsiveness to patients’ needs.

On all five of categories, it has now been rated good, the second highest possible.

Inspectors noted that staff had responded well to recommendations made in 2021, thanks to a strong learning culture in which they were now “empowered to suggest improvements and question poor practice.”

Inspectors spoke to service users and their relatives too, and had particular praise for the way service users were encouraged to pursue activities and interests such as education and the arts.

The report states : “People received care that supported their needs and aspirations, was focused on their quality of life, and followed best practice, with developed plans that included their goals and hopes and dreams for the future.”

It adds: “People spoke highly of staff and the care they received. People said staff were always available to talk with and supported them when needed.

“People received kind and compassionate care. People's quality of life was enhanced by the service's culture of improvement and inclusivity.”