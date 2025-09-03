Matlock counsellors give advice on teaching and back to school anxiety

"Back to School ......."

These words can evoke a feeling of dread in many educational practitioners. So where do these feelings come from come from? And why do they continue, year in, year out, and to the most experienced of teachers and to those who love teaching?

Teaching is unlike any job. It is intense, immediate, emotional and carries a huge responsibility towards shaping young lives. On top of this, it is a profession which is constantly scrutinised externally. The knock on effects of this can lead to huge pressures on teachers. Observations, marking scrutiny, planning checks, at times it can feel there is little space for autonomy and personal professional judgement.

But in all of this, there is the magic. The connections, the growth, the smiles and giggles. The privilege of being a guide and leader to a group of children, of sharing their fears, successes, thoughts and ideas. The warm atmosphere a teacher can create which offers the opportunity of a vital safe base from which to thrive. The belief and inspiration that a teacher can feed to their class, lighting up young lives and expanding their knowledge and understanding of the world.

Back to school anxiety

There is a huge disconnect between these elements, the oppressive weight and the warmth and joy. A teacher holds all of these parts inside them. Unlike many other professions, each year brings the challenge of huge transitions. The need to adapt physically and psychologically to new children, new initiatives and new systems. The immediacy of teaching means that these transitions need to happen quickly. Not to forget that this all happens at the end of the infamous summer holiday. A period of time which allows teachers to begin to decompress from the stress, process and adapt to a less rigid and timetabled period of time. It can seem that just as this valuable time begins, the new school year looms. The anticipation of this can lead to these feelings of dread, self doubt and anxiety.

But we are not alone. These feelings are shared by most, if not all teachers. And by sharing these overwhelming feelings with others we can begin to feel supported and understood. These feelings are not a reflection on ourselves, of our abilities, of our strengths or weaknesses. They come from the consequence of caring, of being a professional who has one of the most important jobs that there is. A career that carries the responsibility of shaping and holding young lives.

When these feelings come up it is important to acknowledge them, to share them, to understand them and to process them. There should be no shame attached to these feelings but instead, a recognition that they are normal and largely an inevitable part of being a member of such an important profession. Once back in school, It usually doesn’t take much time to slide back into a familiar pattern, for anxious feelings to fade and for the small everyday successes and achievements to bring light to the work.

Schools hold a responsibility to their staff. Now, more than ever, it has been recognised that the mental wellbeing of staff is paramount. A good leadership team will understand that teachers need to be supported, nurtured and cared about in order for them to be able to do the same for their classes. Honest and open conversations need to happen which acknowledge challenges and feelings. An environment where it feels safe to express needs and difficulties is a healthy one.

Author: Kirsten Farrant (BACP) Counsellor at Woodbank Counselling, Matlock.

When the dread feelings come up:

Acknowledge the feelings Understand where they come from Share them with colleagues or family Be kind to yourself. These feelings and a normal and inevitable part of the job that you do. If you feel stuck in the feelings or they become overwhelming, speak to a professional such as your GP or a trained counsellor.

You are not alone.

http://woodbankcounselling.co.uk