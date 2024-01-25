Marie Curie needs people of Derbyshire to spring into action for Great Daffodil Appeal 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today one in four people don’t get the end of life care they need, and Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin to help the charity continue to support people with any illness they’re likely to die from.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser, supported by headline partner Superdrug, helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Mike Clapperton

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Matthew Nickson, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Derbyshire, said:

“Whether you’re an Arthur, an Aliyah, a Zoe or a Zayn – everyone deserves expert end of life care and support. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, is a brilliant and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Derbyshire whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need, including the big yellow hat, and ensure it’s the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this Great Daffodil Appeal, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer contact your local Community Fundraiser, Matthew Nickson on 07714 754 581 or email [email protected]