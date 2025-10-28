Sore throats, fatigue and congestion are common symptoms with the latest Covid variants this autumn. | Canva

With Covid joining the usual winter bugs, many are turning to honey for relief. But what makes Manuka honey different – and is it worth the price?

The latest Covid strains doing the rounds this autumn – officially XFG and NB.1.8.1, but more casually dubbed Stratus and Nimbus – seem to be hitting people like a freight train. The symptoms are all too familiar now: a throat like sandpaper, heavy fatigue, headaches, and that telltale ache behind the eyes.

It’s starting to feel like Covid has joined the usual roster of autumn bugs – not necessarily more dangerous, but definitely unwelcome. And with so many of us getting sick more than once a year, it’s no surprise people are reaching for all sorts of remedies.

One that keeps coming up is Manuka honey – the pricier, richer cousin of the usual stuff in the cupboard. And while it might sound like a trendy health food, it turns out the NHS actually recommends honey as a first line of defence for coughs and sore throats.

What makes Manuka different? It contains higher levels of MGO (methylglyoxal) – a compound linked to antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Some early lab-based studies even suggest MGO might inhibit the Covid virus itself. And Dr Hilary Jones – a practising GP – has publicly backed Manuka honey for nearly a decade, calling it soothing and supportive during recovery.

Manuka Doctor’s Manuka Honey | Manuka Doctor

Whether or not you buy into all the claims, it’s hard to argue with something that’s officially recommended, easy to take, and actually tastes good.

Thousands of people clearly think it helps – a recent survey found that over 90% of Manuka Doctor users said it eased their symptoms, with many saying it helped shorten their colds or sore throats by up to five days. Verified reviews mention smoother Covid recoveries, less coughing, and daily doses stirred into lemon tea or eaten straight off the spoon.

At worst, it’s a tasty comfort. At best, it could be something worth keeping in your cupboard as winter rolls in. Whether you count it as medicine or just a treat, Manuka honey might be one of the more pleasant defences we’ve got this season.

