Managing new mental health ward is a dream come true for Nicola

Nicola is looking forward to better weather, so patients can enjoy the gardens at Bluebell Ward.

Nicola Owen always knew that nursing was her calling. But as a teenager growing up in Chesterfield, the harsh words of one teacher could so easily have put an end to her dream.

“I’ll never forget it,” said Nicola. “I was at college doing a health and social care course and admit I struggled with some of the academic work. But when I told a teacher of my dream to become a nurse, he just came out and said I’d never be clever enough.”

Nicola was crushed – but his unkind words only strengthened her resolve.

Her determination has paid off. It is now with an enormous sense of pride that Nicola has become ward manager of Bluebell Ward, a new mental healthcare facility for older adults in the north of Derbyshire.

All patients at Bluebell Ward have a private, en-suite bedroom which they can adjust to suit their sensory needs.

Located in Walton Hospital, Chesterfield, Bluebell Ward is the first of six new inpatient facilities to open under Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Making Room for Dignity programme.

The programme gives every inpatient receiving mental healthcare their own private bedroom with en-suite facilities. Following collaboration between service users, carers and staff, Bluebell Ward has undergone a £2.8million refurbishment to provide the ideal environment for 12 older adults to receive specialist care.

Nicola is thrilled to be part of such a pioneering project.

She said: “We have had such fantastic feedback since we moved into Bluebell Ward. Patients love having their own rooms, where they control their lighting and heating. This gives them privacy and space to recharge their batteries before they rejoin the communal areas to take part in therapeutic group activities.

Bluebell Ward, at Walton Hospital, has undergone a £2.8million refurbishment to provide the ideal environment for older adults to receive specialist mental health care.

“We’ve had really positive comments from carers who are happy to see their loved ones so settled, and of course staff absolutely love working in such modern facilities where we can focus entirely on older adults and provide the best possible care.”

Bluebell Ward has been designed to meet the unique mental and physical health of older adults with conditions like schizophrenia and acute clinical depression. The service has been transferred from the mixed-age Hartington Unit – which has mainly dormitory-style accommodation – at nearby Chesterfield Hospital.

Nicola said: “Bluebell Ward is a beautiful environment to help their recovery, with quiet areas and easy access to green spaces, including an occupational therapy garden. We can’t wait for warmer weather so patients can get out and do some growing in the raised beds.”

Nicola is supported by an equally dedicated team of professionals, which includes doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, healthcare assistants, psychologists, and support staff.

Nicola Owen is now the ward manager at Derbyshire Healthcare's new Bluebell Ward at Walton Hospital in Chesterfield.

She feels her early struggles have given her invaluable life experience which she can use in her role as ward manager.

“I am proud of myself,” she said. “I love nursing and helping people on the road to recovery. I also get a lot of satisfaction from helping to create a new generation of nurses.

My achievements have given me a good understanding of people in my team who may have struggles of their own. I see potential in people and give them opportunities; that’s how I have built up such a great team.”

Nicola may have had some negative experiences along the way – that teacher wasn’t the only one to suggest she’d never make the grade – but she’s quick to stress that she’s had some great support too.

One of her biggest cheerleaders was her dad.

“He was very proud of me. I was the first person in our family to go to university and he bought me a second-hand laptop to help me with my studies.”

After that horrible comment from the teacher, Nicola left her health and social care course to work in a care home. But she kept her dream alive and, as she worked nights, she began an ‘access to nursing’ course during the day.

She studied so hard that she completed the course three months early, her dad backing her all the way, telling everyone he met that his daughter was going to be a nurse one day.

Sadly, he died before Nicola completed her training and became a qualified nurse in 2007.

“I had to compete with everyone on my course for my first nursing job but I was lucky enough to get a role in Nottingham.”

Her determination to succeed suggests that luck wasn’t the only factor.

“I know my dad would be so proud of me today. And I am proud to be supporting the older generation in a town I’ve always loved.

“What’s more, I really hope that teacher is still around today to see what I’ve achieved.”