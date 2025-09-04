Magic Loading: Work starts to create the UK’s first magical camp for children with serious health conditions

UK children's charity, Over The Wall Camp, has started construction work to create a place where children with long-term health conditions can rediscover the mischief and magic of childhood.

In 2024, Over The Wall Camp secured a lease for the former Ockbrook School near Derby, which closed in June 2021. The first phase of the work is to create wheelchair-accessible accommodation and communal spaces, ready to welcome children and families in summer 2026.

Over The Wall Camp provides free-of-charge residential and virtual camps for children aged 8-17 years living with long-term health conditions and disabilities, and their families. These camps empower children and families to explore new possibilities and rediscover the fun and magic of childhood, while addressing the isolation and low self-confidence that often accompany childhood illness. Children can enjoy a wide range of fun activities, supported by volunteers and staff, including a full medical team.

Helping to celebrate the charity’s exciting milestone were the Medunecki family from Mansfield. Lukass, 13 is living with multiple tumours in his head and spinal cord. He and his sister, Milana, 11, attended an Over The Wall Camp this summer.

"Camp was very fun and exciting,” Lukass explained. “It made me feel like I was free from all my worries. I will always remember the people who made it such a special time for me and others.”

Milana described camp as ‘an amazing opportunity with incredible experiences’.

“Camp made me feel resilient and included. I will always remember the friends I made along the way, and the volunteers that helped and supported me.”

The site in Ockbrook will be the first of its kind in the UK with first-class clinical facilities and recreational amenities including amphitheatre and adventure park.

Kevin Mathieson, Chief Executive, explained more:

“We currently support up to 1,000 children and families a year, covering more than 130 different illnesses and conditions.

“With our new Ockbrook site, we can quadruple this number of beneficiaries, offer camps for children with more diverse health challenges, and trial new programmes.”