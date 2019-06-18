Lupus won't stop brave youngster Kate from Chesterfield

“I control it, it doesn’t control me.”

This is the mantra of a brave schoolgirl from Chesterfield who’s helping to raise awareness of Lupus after being diagnosed with the condition aged 12.

Kate Burton is helping to raise awareness of Lupus.

Kate Burton had never heard of the autoimmune disease, which causes inflammation of the joints, skin and other organs.

But the youngster was suffering‘tell-tale’ symptoms such as a swollen head and a ‘butterfly rash’ which spread along her cheekbones.

She was tired, had lost a lot of weight, had pain in her feet and was even losing her hair.

Kate said: “The immune system wants to attack viruses and diseases.

Kate with Dr Ronx, a CBBC presenter and doctor from programme Operation Ouch. Dr Ronx visited Sheffield Children's Hospital to met and chat with patients.

"But sometimes it doesn’t, and starts to attack my organs.”

The word Lupus comes from the Latin word for wolf as lupus vulgaris, a severe facial rash rarely seen now, was once thought to look like a wolf’s bite.

Now the cause of her symptoms is known, Kate has started a treatment plan at Sheffield Children’s Hospital which includes intravenous steroids and other medication.

Her mum, Susan Burton, said: “Kate can’t do too much. She’s got to pace herself."

Kate will likely be on medication for life. She has also been advised to wear Factor 50 suncream and protective clothing when she’s outdoors as UV Light can bring on symptoms such as itching, burning and joint pain.

The determined pre-teen has kept herself busy in hospital by going to scout group and painting in her room.

Her mum has praised the care she has received at Sheffield Children’s, saying: “Kate’s friend was really nervous to come but they went and sat out on the window seats in the corridor to chat. Everyone is really lovely, they work wonders."

There is no cure for Lupus, but symptoms are more manageable if the condition is caught early. For more information visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/lupus

