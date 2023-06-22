News you can trust since 1855
Look inside the new £27million emergency department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has opened its new multi-million pound emergency department – and the Derbyshire Times was invited to have a look around.
By Oliver McManus
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 18:05 BST

The development has been built on what was a former staff car park next to the exisitng ED - which, for now, will remain home to the urgent treatment centre.

The new site opened on Wednesday, June 21 and the Derbyshire Times was invited to have a look around.

Myself and our photographer Brian Eyre arrived shortly before 9.30am and the waiting area was already filling up – there’s seats for around 60 people at any one time with a yearly capacity to treat 115,000 patients.

Complete with a state-of-the-art approach to patient flow, including shape and colour-coded wards, and ultra-modern technology the department is being hailed as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the hospital.

The development is the largest new build the hospital has seen in nearly 40 years

1. Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new Emergency Department exterior

The development is the largest new build the hospital has seen in nearly 40 years Photo: Brian Eyre

Melissa Rhodes, ambulance assistant, in the pit stop room.

2. Pit stop room

Melissa Rhodes, ambulance assistant, in the pit stop room. Photo: Brian Eyre

The site has capacity to treat 115,000 patients each year

3. Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new Emergency Department

The site has capacity to treat 115,000 patients each year Photo: Brian Eyre

Dr Anthony Kenny, programme director for the Emergency Department development, said: “The new department has the ability to live monitor patients, it has a dedicated children and young people’s area and a specialist zone for neurodiverse patients or those experiencing a mental health crisis, all of which mean we are providing a truly world-class facility for the region.

4. "World-class facility"

Dr Anthony Kenny, programme director for the Emergency Department development, said: “The new department has the ability to live monitor patients, it has a dedicated children and young people’s area and a specialist zone for neurodiverse patients or those experiencing a mental health crisis, all of which mean we are providing a truly world-class facility for the region. Photo: Brian Eyre

