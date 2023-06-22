Chesterfield Royal Hospital has opened its new multi-million pound emergency department – and the Derbyshire Times was invited to have a look around.
The development has been built on what was a former staff car park next to the exisitng ED - which, for now, will remain home to the urgent treatment centre.
The new site opened on Wednesday, June 21 and the Derbyshire Times was invited to have a look around.
Myself and our photographer Brian Eyre arrived shortly before 9.30am and the waiting area was already filling up – there’s seats for around 60 people at any one time with a yearly capacity to treat 115,000 patients.
Complete with a state-of-the-art approach to patient flow, including shape and colour-coded wards, and ultra-modern technology the department is being hailed as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the hospital.
1. Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new Emergency Department exterior
The development is the largest new build the hospital has seen in nearly 40 years Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Pit stop room
Melissa Rhodes, ambulance assistant, in the pit stop room. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new Emergency Department
The site has capacity to treat 115,000 patients each year Photo: Brian Eyre
4. "World-class facility"
Dr Anthony Kenny, programme director for the Emergency Department development, said: “The new department has the ability to live monitor patients, it has a dedicated children and young people’s area and a specialist zone for neurodiverse patients or those experiencing a mental health crisis, all of which mean we are providing a truly world-class facility for the region. Photo: Brian Eyre