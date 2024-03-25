Lockdown led Derbyshire woman to becoming a Reiki Master Teacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicala Ricks, 46, discovered Reiki in 2020 during lockdown. As for many, lockdown took its toll on her, with stresses and worries of working from home, staying safe and concerns for her family and loved ones during this uncertain and scary time.

Reiki was recommended to her by her friend during one of their allowed walks, so once allowed in each other’s houses, she booked a reiki session with Master Teacher Beverley Thorpe from Sunset Therapy in Kneesall, Nottinghamshire.

After receiving sessions from Beverley, Nicala personally noticed an improvement to her sleep, a sense of relaxation and an improvement sense of wellbeing.

Nicala with her First Degree, Second Degree and Master Teacher Reiki certificates

She wanted to support her family and loved ones further by offering reiki to them and decided to study and achieve her First Degree Reiki, which she did in July 2021. She then achieved her Second Degree Reiki in February 2022, earning the ability to help others as a professional practitioner.

Sunshine Reiki Room in Westhouses was launched in February 2023, where Nicala welcomes people from all over Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, including Derby and Nottingham centres and The Peak District. After being blown away with the interest and support from people asking about, booking in, and receiving reiki treatments, she decided to achieve her ultimate reiki goal of becoming a Reiki Master Teacher, which she achieved and was awarded in March 2024.

Mum-of one Nicala, who also owns The Melody Box Mobile Music Quiz, Nicala Ricks PR & Communications and Nikki's Range of Beauty businesses, said; “I’m so very blessed to have the opportunity to achieve my Reiki Master Teacher recognition. It’s an honour to be able to make a difference, plus help and support people to feel balanced, rested, relaxed and re-energised.

“I’m always amazed to see the difference in people before a session in comparison to after. Not only has Sunshine Reiki Room helped others, but it’s helped me to be the person I am today and for that, I’m forever grateful. I adore my reiki family and look forward to hearing from anyone interested in receiving reiki moving forward.”