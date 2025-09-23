Local hospital marks International Sign Language Day by celebrating staff commitment to inclusion

Jane Markham, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough: "Even learning a few useful sentences could increase a deaf patient’s confidence."

As the UK marks International Sign Language Day today (September 23), Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, is proud to recognise the achievements of one of its team members, Rehabilitation and Discharge Co-ordinator, Jane Markham, whose passion for supporting deaf patients is helping to transform their experience of healthcare.

International Sign Language Day is held each year to celebrate sign language as part of linguistic and cultural diversity. For healthcare, it is a vital reminder of the importance of accessible and timely communication. Deaf patients often face barriers when accessing medical care, and sign language can make the difference between a confusing, stressful appointment and one where they feel safe, included and heard.

Jane, who has worked at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough for around ten years, first began learning sign language through an online course and went on to fund her own studies, completing both Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications. Having already used her skills in practice with patients, the hospital has now sponsored her to progress to the next level. She will be taught by deaf comedian John Smith, who teaches at Beautiful BSL service.

Explaining what motivated her to begin, Jane said: “I saw a few stories online about how deaf people were treated unfairly when trying to receive medical care at some healthcare facilities and it made me angry. Hospitals must legally make reasonable adjustments to ensure that people with disabilities can receive healthcare, and yet deaf people turn up to appointments and are often told they have to wait even longer as there is no interpreter available.

Jane is already seeing the difference it makes for patients: “I love interpreting at Barlborough Hospital. I have not yet met a deaf individual who was not happy to sign with me. They are all very encouraging once I let them know I am still learning. Everyone has to start somewhere.”

She is also clear about why interpreters matter in healthcare: “People think that if someone lipreads they don’t need an interpreter. This is very wrong. Lipreading is not an exact science and a lot of it is filling in the gaps using context. Words that are complicated - like medical terminology - are not easy to lipread. People are often under the impression that it is acceptable for a patient to read everything and write responses down. Not everyone can read and write very well - asking them to write words they have never phonetically heard and in a different grammatical structure to their own language, is quite unreasonable.”

And Jane has advice for anyone inspired to follow in her footsteps: “Even learning a few useful sentences could increase a deaf patient’s confidence. My advice is that you shouldn’t be afraid to look silly. Tell them you are learning to begin with and they will help you to help them. It feels embarrassing and nerve-racking at first but isn’t that true for learning any language and having a go?”

Hospital Director, Steve Booker, praised Jane’s dedication: “We are incredibly proud of Jane. Her determination to learn sign language in her own time, and her commitment to making patients feel included, is inspiring. Supporting her to continue her training was an easy decision, as the difference she makes to patients and colleagues is clear. As Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough marks International Sign Language Day, Jane’s continued development in this field is a powerful reminder that communication is central to care. By championing sign language, hospitals can reduce inequalities, embrace diversity, and deliver a more inclusive healthcare service for everyone.”

